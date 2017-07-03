Road safety tips for students

Students at Inverurie Academy received a visit from DAB Plus Driver Training last month.

6th year students took part in various sessions designed to reinforce the need for safety and common sense when driving on Tuesday 13 and Wednesday 14 June.

A hard hitting anti text-n-drive film written and produced by The University of Wales and supported by Gwent Police was viewed by all the students, raising awareness of the impact a few seconds thoughtless action has on a wide range of people, not just the driver who is texting.

It led to some thought-provoking discussion before the students moved on from the ‘worst case’ to how they can prevent this happening.

Splitting into smaller groups, the students then attended separate workshops, all targeting information or skills which will stand the pupils in good stead to becoming safe drivers in the future.

Each group spent time learning about the dangers of drunk driving, a serious message was put across in a fun, memorable way, by use of a set of Beer Goggles.

Also in this session they were reminded of how far it really takes to stop a car at various speeds using the DAB Plus Brake Reaction Timer.

The groups also underwent some basic emergency First Aid training, learning, or in some cases, refreshing skills which may help keep victims of road crashes alive until the emergency services arrive.

Finally, each student attended a discussion group titled “Learning to Drive or Learning to Live”.

The discussion covered various driving situations and how peer pressure and distractions can lead to young people being involved in road traffic collisions.