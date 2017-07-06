School Race raises over £5k

Strathburn School in Inverurie held its own Race for Life at the end of last month to raise vital funds for charity.

The race, held on Wednesday, June 28, was open to both pupils and parents.

Following a whole school warm up, all pupils between P1 and P7 ran one mile around Strathburn Park.

The Garioch Sport Centre kindly allowed the Children to race the route around the football pitches.

At the finish line each child received an official medal and also a bottle of water which was kindly donated by the Co-op on Burghmuir Drive.

In the preceding weeks the Primary 6 classes had been raising money through Bake Sales every week and other fundraising stalls including Guess How Many Sweeties in the Jar, Guess The Teddy Bears Birthday and Face Paint.

Thanks to the massive support and the generosity of the school community the children have managed to raise over £5,000 for Cancer Research UK.