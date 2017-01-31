School to get Royal opening

The new Midmill School in Kintore will be officially opened by a very special guest in March.

HRH The Princess Royal will officially open the school on Wednesday, March 1.

The £11.5m school opened its doors in November and is currently attended by two new classes of its own as well as pupils from nearby Kinellar Primary School while a new replacement school for them is being built.

Provost of Aberdeenshire, Hamish Vernal, has welcomed the news of HRH The Princess Royal’s visit.

Provost Vernal said: “We’re very much looking forward to welcoming HRH The Princess Royal to Aberdeenshire again at the start of March.

“Midmill School is a wonderful new, modern building and staff and pupils were thrilled to move into it in November.

“Aberdeenshire is very proud of its links with the Royal Family and Her Royal Highness’s visit to officially open the school will be a very special occasion we’re all looking forward to.”

Chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Education, Learning and Leisure Committee, Cllr Alison Evison, said: “The new Midmill School is an £11.5 million investment by the council to make sure that the ever-increasing population of Kintore has access to state-of-the-art education facilities for their children.

“The new school has space for 540 pupils.”

The new Midmill School opened its doors to pupils living in its zone on Wednesday, November 16.

On Friday, November 18, pupils from Kinellar Primary School joined Midmill pupils at the new school while a replacement school of their own is built on the site of the current Kinellar Primary.