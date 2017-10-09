Science event to inspire the heroes of tomorrow

Curious youngsters from across Scotland will have the chance to experience the weird and wonderful applications of science thanks to the Science Museum, London who are special guests at this year’s Heroes of Tomorrow programme.

Run by TechFest and sponsored by Statoil, the initiative aims to excite and inspire the next generation of scientists, doctors and inventors as they are taken on a rollercoaster ride of experiments that leave lasting impressions.

Heroes of Tomorrow gives S1 and S2 pupils the chance to share their passion for science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM), develop confidence and presenting skills by delivering presentations to peers and gain an insight into the application of STEM subjects.

With limited spaces available, schools from across the North-east are being invited to sign up before the deadline of October 13.

The Heroes of Tomorrow event will be held at Robert Gordon University on December 6-7.

In addition to career networking and STEM workshops, this year’s event collaborates with the Science Museum’s outreach team from London, who will present the Big Energy Show.

Focusing on the topic of energy, the show contains a collection of all the best experiments and demonstrations from the Science Museum’s Learning Programme that are visually stimulating and have strong links to the national curriculum.

Students will have the opportunity to witness the effects that liquid nitrogen has on everyday objects in an interactive exploration of the laws of temperature. Other experiments include the Hydrogen Balloon, Tesla Coil and Screaming Jelly Baby.

Acting managing director at TechFest, Alies Bartelds, said: “We are excited to bring the Science Museum experience to this year’s Heroes of Tomorrow event, which is renowned for engaging young people in STEM subjects.

“Together with Statoil, we aim to inspire and encourage young students who are interested in exploring a career that utilises STEM skills by taking part in events that demonstrate the exciting aspects of these subjects and how relevant they are in day-to-day life.”

Statoil will also be displaying some of the best ideas developed by entrants from its Young Imagineers competition, which launched earlier this year.

Hedda Felin, managing director, Statoil Production UK Ltd. says, “The STEM skills and abilities young people develop today will be vital to innovating and solving society’s challenges of tomorrow.

“Statoil is proud to partner with TechFest to bring two engaging, STEM-packed days to pupils in the North east of Scotland. Through Heroes of Tomorrow, we also hope to raise awareness of the exciting opportunities ahead in the energy industry.”

Statoil supports the development of young talent through its Heroes of Tomorrow sponsorship programme, which is designed to inspire talented individuals to strive for future success in sport, culture and STEM education. Statoil also supports STEM education through its sponsorship of Wonderlab: The Statoil Gallery at the Science Museum.

Each year, TechFest also runs the highly popular TechFest science festival which attracts tens of thousands of children and adults to a series of STEM-based events in and around Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire, as well as a year-round programme of educational events for schools and young people.

For more information, visit www.techfestsetpoint.org.uk