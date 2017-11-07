SQA Award recognition for Marie

An Inverurie woman has had her volunteering work recognised at this year’s Scottish Qualifications Authority Star Awards.

Marie Johnston was Highly Commended in the Lifelong Learning category, recognised for the dedication she has shown since volunteering with Grampian Opportunities.

Grampian Opportunities is a local charity which supports people with disabilities, mental health issues and long-term health conditions, and assists them to get back into employment.

The SQA Star Awards are unique, recognising both the individuals who work towards, and the organisations that deliver SQA qualifications; rewarding those that have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to learning.

The SilverNote Music project at North East Scotland College scooped the SQA Star Award for Innovation.

SQA Chief Executive, Dr Janet Brown, said: “I have been overwhelmed by the dedication of our winners and have been privileged to hear moving stories of learning journeys.

“Our winners are an inspiration to us all!

“The SQA Star Awards shine a light on the incredible support provided to learners by teachers, lecturers, schools, colleges, employers, and training providers, encouraging them to reach their potential, and it is right that we give our exceptional centres the recognition they truly deserve.

Dr Brown continued: “This evening the excellent work of our colleagues in schools, colleges, workplaces, and training centres, and the achievements of young people and adult learners have been recognised, and we are delighted to shine a spotlight on their success.”

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “These awards are a wonderful opportunity to recognise the hard work and achievement of people across Scotland, and of our education and training providers.

“It is absolutely right that we should celebrate these achievements which demonstrate the best in Scottish education and training.

“I would like to congratulate all the winners and wish them every success for the future.”

The SQA Star Awards ceremony was hosted by TV and radio presenter Kaye Adams, and is supported by a number of sponsors, including the Scottish Credit and Qualifications Framework Partnership, and Skills Development Scotland.