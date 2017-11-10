Stepping stone delight for Kintore School

A local woman has created five unique stepping stones for Kintore School.

The school commissioned Ann Stephen from Blue Sky Mosaics to make five stepping stones back in early summer.

The children created some designs and the best five were chosen by Ann and Fiona Duncan.

Fiona re-styled them to fit the remit and she did a brilliant job whilst staying true to the original artwork.

The stepping stones are now laid near the entrance to Kintore School and the children's names are included in the designs.