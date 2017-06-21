Students praised at ceremony

Inverurie Academy held its Awards Ceremony on Thursday, June 15. Award recipients are as follows:

SUBJECT AWARDS

National 5

Craig Anderson 4D1 Engineering Science; Julie Binnie 4B2 Physical Education; Duncan Bridger 4D2 Practical Woodwork; Blair Center 4D1 English; Blair Center 4D1 Philosophy; Megan Fortey 4C1 Art & Design; Hannah Gatt 4C1 Administration & IT; Grace Geddes 4H2 History; Iona Johnston 6B Maths Lifeskills; Markas Kralikauskas 5S1 Hospitality: Practical Cookery; Calum Leitch 4D1 Modern Studies; Jodi Moir 4C2 Music; Ross Moir 5C1 Business Management; Abby Mutch 4B2 Accounting; Jamie Ross 5S2 Practical Metalwork; Megan Rickard 5H1 Modern Languages - German; Ethan Ritchie 4B2 Graphic Communication; Matthew Sorrie 5C2 Music Technology; Benjamin Tribe 4H2 Computing Science; Benjamin Tribe 4H2 Chemistry; Benjamin Tribe 4H2 Physics; Benjamin Tribe 4H2 Maths; Polly Turner 4C2 Biology; Polly Turner 4C2 Modern Languages - French; Max Williams 4B2 Geography.

Higher

Isaac Bacon 5C2 Engineering Science; Bethany Burt 5D1 Philosophy; Ellen Crawford 5C1 Accounting; Ellen Crawford 5C1 Administration & IT; Jasmine Davidson 5H2 Business Management; Ryan Garrett 5C1 Computing Science; Georgia Gow 5B1 Art & Design; Jamie Hay 6C Modern Languages - German; Dinesa Ivanova 6S RMPS; Lewis Khan 6B Physical Education; Daniel McGladrigan 5D1 Biology; Connor McKay 5C1 Chemistry; Connor McKay 5C1 Maths; Connor McKay 5C1 Modern Languages - French; Connor McKay 5C1 Physics; Amy Norval 5S2 History; J P O’Grady 5C2 Music; Spencer O’Grady 6C Economics; Katie Smith 6D Geography; Emma Sutherland 5C1 Modern Studies; Beth Thom 5H1 English; Lewis Weetman 5S1 Graphic Communication.

Advanced Higher

Bruce Anderson 6S Graphic Communication; Ben Armstrong 6D Music; Abigail Cameron 6B Art & Design; Michael Dempster 6C Computing Science; Gabrielle Edward 6H English; Jamie Falconer 6C History; Zara Gatt 6C Biology; Zara Gatt 6C Modern Languages - French; Samantha Gillies 6S Accounting; Lewis Khan 6B Chemistry; Lewis Khan 6B Maths; Lewis Khan 6B Physics; Scott Macgregor 6D Modern Languages - German; Michael Mackintosh 6D RMPS; Samantha McElhinney 6S Modern Studies; Scott Thorpe 6H Business Management.

MERIT AWARDS

Sara Calder 6H Support to the B&IT Faculty – S3 Accounts.

Signing off as school Captains were Caitlin Voigt and Archie Whyte

Samantha Gillies 6S Support to the B&IT Faculty – S3 Accounts.

Michael Dempster 6C Support to the S3 Computing Science Class.

Mitchell Wright 6C Support to the Higher Admin & IT Class.

Michael Dempster 6C Leading B&IT Committee and Assisting in B&IT Faculty.

Jared Scott 4D1 Leading B&IT Committee and Assisting in B&IT Faculty.

Mitchell Wright 6S Leading B&IT Committee and Assisting in B&IT Faculty.

Megan Stewart 5S2 Services to Creative Arts Faculty.

Thomas McFarlane 6B Stem Club/Stem Ambassador.

Sophie Still 3H1 Youth and Philanthropy Initiative Winning Team 2017.

Emma Whyte 3H1 Youth and Philanthropy Initiative Winning Team 2017.

Young Enterprise Sara Calder 6H Amygdala - Young Enterprise Grampian Regional Finalists Lea Carlier 6H Represented by Mitchell Wright Gabrielle Edward 6H; Campbell Marr 6D; Mitchell Wright 6S; Rosa Abel 6S.

Scents in the City - Young Enterprise Grampian Regional Finalists: Katie Anderson 6D; Mitchell Cheyne 6H; Lewis Craig 6H; Laura Hoyle 6B; Mhairi Kellaway 6D; Kirsty King 6H; Samantha McElhinney 6S; Alice McGinlay 6C; Emily Taylor 6B; Archie Whyte 6S; Megan Brown 6S

SEED – Young Enterprise Grampian Regional Winners 2017 Justin McLeod 6C and Scottish Finalists 2017, winning the Innovation Award: Daniel McNally 6B at the Scottish Finals Leanne Mercer 6S; Spencer O’Grady 6C; Konrad Rossvoll-Booth 6S; Erin Trail 6H; Cameron Watt 6H.

Isaac Bacon 5C2 Rotary Young Musician of the Year 2016.

Josh MacRae 3H2 Inverurie Young Citizen of the Year 2016.

Carla Banks 6C ICAEW Accounts Competition Regional Winners and Kevin Bass 6B National Finalists 2017 Sara Calder 6H; Mairi Falls 6B; Samantha Gillies 6S; Lewis Mackenzie 6H.

YASS Awards

Rosalyn Abel 6S: An introduction to Law in Contemporary Scotland.

Paige Carnie 6H: An introduction to Law in Contemporary Scotland.

Morgan Cook 6C: An introduction to Law in Contemporary Scotland.

Leanne Anderson 6D: Molecules, Medicines and Drugs - A chemical story.

Sara Calder 6H: An introduction to Law in Contemporary Scotland.

Samantha McElhinney 6S: An introduction to Law in Contemporary Scotland.

Craig Scott 6C: Living without oil: Chemistry for a sustainable future.

Caitlin Vogt 6C: Molecules, Medicines and Drugs - A chemical story.

Archie Whyte 6S: An introduction to Law in Contemporary Scotland.

Jordan Wood 6D: An introduction to Law in Contemporary Scotland.

SPORTS AWARDS - INDIVIDUAL

Kayne Forsyth 3H2: Scottish Judo Champion Under 46 kg (December 2016).

Owen Michie 5D1: Scottish Ice Hockey U17 Captain (March 2017).

Chelsea Stott 4H2: National Karate Kumite Championships Gold Medal in 14-17 Age Group.

Nicky Wallek 4C1: Gold Medal in Sparring at Taekwon-do International Open Championships in Dublin, Bronze Medal in Patterns at Taekwon-do International Open Championships in Dublin.

Saphia Wallek 5C2: International Open Taekwon-do Championship Gold Medal Winner.

Carla Banks 6C Bowling - Ladies U25 National Singles Champion (2016-17), competed in Junior Commonwealth Games in Samoa, Competed in World U25 Indoor Championships - Runner Up.

Rock Challenge Award 2016/2017: “An Awfully Big Adventure”

Represented by Saul Farrell & Kirsten Watson.

Excellence for Stage Crew, Excellence for Entertainment, Excellence for Drama, Excellence for Concept, Excellence for Video Performance, Excellence for Soundtrack and Excellence for Lighting.

SPORTS AWARDS - GROUPS

U15 Boys Football Team - Winners of Aberdeenshire Council Cup, represented by Taylor Chapman and Adam Harper.

U18 Senior Boys Football Team - Winners of Aberdeenshire Council Cup and Aberdeenshire League, represented by Mitchell Cheyne and Morgan Cook.

TROPHY AWARDS

Dr Collie Doric Award: Amy Norval.

4 Seasons Awards for Enterprise: Archie Whyte.

Inter-House Golf Shield: Selbie House.

Gary Hird Memorial Trophy for Inter House Sports: Davah House.

The Balquhain Cup for Sports Day Overall Winners: Selbie House.

Millennium Cup: Davah House

Donald Esslemont Golf Trophy: Kevin Baas.

Keith McGregor Trophy for Outstanding Sporting Achievement: Carla Banks.

Howie Shield for Supporting Fellow Pupils: Mitchell Cheyne.

McDonald Shield for Resilience Through Adversity: Olivia Cox.

Acorn Award for Leadership and Outstanding Contribution to the School Community: Scott Macgregor.