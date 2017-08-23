Transition scheme makes step less steep

Moving up to the big school can be a nerve-racking time for young people . So Active Schools launched Transition + at Inverurie Academy.

With the formal transition programme for Primary 7s moving up to secondary school taking place in June each year, that leaves a long stretch of holiday time before young people start.

S1 Transition + has been developed in partnership with Inverurie Academy and Community Learning and Development with the aim of giving the new S1 pupils the opportunity to come together in the final week of the summer holidays,

The inaugural Transition + event welcomed over 50 pupils to the three-day event which began last Monday. Attendees had the opportunity to enjoy a wide range of sports and activities within the academy’s facilities.

On offer were: basketball, athletics, multisports, skipping, table tennis and football with Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust.

The ‘new S1s’ had the opportunity to try some exciting new activities such as a drumming sessions with the Guarana Street Drummers from Aberdeen; and arts and crafts sessions with staff from Community Learning and Development.

The programme concluded last Wednesday with a morning of Zorbing and climbing sessions on the Aberdeenshire Council Mobile Climbing Wall before they enjoyed a cinema experience to end their transition.

Cllr Anne Stirling, Chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Communities Committee said: “One of the benefits of Transition + is that it allows pupils to create new friendships outwith the confines of the school environment which will encourage a sense of security when starting their journey through Secondary School.

“Transition + has something for everyone and I am sure that the benefits of this programme will be felt both at the school and in the wider community”

Transition + is supported by Tesco Inverurie which supplied fresh fruit and water to the participants.

Michelle Ferries, Community Champion for Tesco Inverurie said: “Tesco Inverurie has been expanding its community work within the Inverurie area and when we were told about Transition + we felt that it was a fantastic event for us to support. With many senior pupils from the school also being our employees we recognise the benefits that a positive school experience can bring.”