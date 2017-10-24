Young readers rewarded for artistic talent

Creative children who designed book covers in an Aberdeenshire Council competition to encourage young people to read have been presented with awards.

Youngsters reading often dips during the lengthy summer holidays, so the Aberdeenshire Libraries Summer Reading Challenge encourages children to read, as they receive a sticker for each book they read, and a book after reading six or more.

Ruaridh Cameron

Aberdeenshire Libraries also runs a Creative Competition, and this year children were given the task of designing a new book cover of their choice. They were allowed to draw, paint or use collage when creating their illustration.

Three winners were selected from each branch library, then an overall Aberdeenshire winner and two runners-up were chosen from the local prize winners.

This year’s winners were Ruaridh Cameron in the 0-4 age category; Chloe Murray, who came first in the 5-8 years category and Lucy McManus, who was not only the nine years plus winner, but was the overall winner too.

Branch winner at Newmachar Library, Ruaridh, decided to illustrate the book cover of The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle.

Chloe, Kemnay Library branch winner, chose Little Stars by Jacqueline Wilson.

And Lucy, Portsoy Library branch winner, opted for Opal Plumstead, also by Jacqueline Wilson.

During an event at Aberdeenshire Council’s Woodhill House offices, Chloe and Lucy were given a book token, with the top three winners getting signed books and a family ticket to visit local tourist attractions.

Ruaridh couldn't make it to the presentation but received his prizes at Newmachar Library on Saturday, October 14.

The overall winner, Lucy McManus, won a series of signed books from various authors.

Councillor Gillian Owen, Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services chairman, said: “I am really impressed with the resourcefulness of the winning designs and I would like to congratulate all the children who took part.

“The standard of entries this year was really high and the judges must have had a really difficult task picking a winner from the 97 entries.”

The theme for this year’s Summer Reading Challenge was books and illustrations.