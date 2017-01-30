Eleanor shares the Spirit of Scotland

An Ellon soprano has taken to the global stage in a new VisitScotland film showcasing the vibrancy of Scotland’s performing arts scene.

Eleanor Dennis features in the film alongside Scottish Ballet principal dancer Sophie Martin and Barrie Hunter, a leading actor at Dundee Repertory Theatre.

Part of VisitScotland’s global Spirit of Scotland #ScotSpirit campaign, the video shows behind-the-scenes footage of the artists as they explain why performing in Scotland is an experience like no other.

A highly acclaimed and hugely experienced lead with English National Opera, Eleanor recently made her debut with Scottish Opera as Contessa in Sir Thomas Allen’s production of The Marriage of Figaro at the Theatre Royal in Glasgow.

She said: “I really can’t think of any other country in the world that’s got such a wide access to first-class opera like Scotland does.

“There’s nothing more amazing than standing there in front of an appreciative audience, singing your heart out.”

The video can be viewed on the VisitScotland website and YouTube channel.