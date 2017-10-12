Ellon Market to feature in BBC show

Ellon Indoor Market is set to feature on an upcoming episode of a popular BBC One programme.

A camera crew and antique experts Anita Manning and Charles Hanson from Antiques Road Trip visited Ellon on Monday, October 2.

Market owners, Kerry and Danny Buckle, said they only found out about the visit at the last minute.

Speaking to the Times Kerry said: “They were here for a while and had a good rummage around.

“It was exciting but also a bit scary.”

“They arrived in a classic car and did some filming driving the car around the town.

“A few people came in to ask what was going on as they had noticed the cameras.”

When asked if anything of importance was found by the experts, Kerry remained tight-lipped.

The programme is due to be broadcast in February 2018.