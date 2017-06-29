Emma gets promotion

Accountancy and Business Advisory firm Johnston Carmichael has expanded its leadership team with a promotion in its Inverurie office as part of the firm’s growth strategy across Scotland.

Emma Waterman who has gained a wealth of experience working in both practice and industry, has been appointed as a director.

Emma joined Johnston Carmichael in June 2016 as a senior client relationship manager with a wide portfolio of clients in a range of sectors including construction and property management, retail, food and drink, farming and hospitality.

Jim Porter, managing partner of Johnston Carmichael’s Inverurie office, said: “We place great emphasis on developing talent from within to maintain a strong, diverse leadership team.

“I am confident that Emma will play a major part in the success of our business as we continue to expand our range of services to meet the needs of our clients - whether they are starting up businesses, growing internationally, protecting their own wealth, or sustaining their position in the market against challenging headwinds.”

The firm’s Inverurie office also recently appointed respected agribusiness expert Jane Mitchell as a senior business adviser.