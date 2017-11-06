Entry boost for Black Beauty bonanza

This year’s Black Beauty Bonanza show of Aberdeen-Angus calves and yearlings has attracted the largest entry for several years.

More than 120 entries are expected to parade before judge, leading stockman, Alistair Cormack, former manager of the Carlhurlie herd in Fife, at the show, to be held at the Thainstone Centre on Friday, November 17, which is organised by the North East Aberdeen-Angus Club with oil tycoon, Alasdair Locke’s Glenrinnes Estate at Dufftown, again main sponsor.

“The show, now in its 20th year, is recognised as the largest show of Aberdeen-Angus young stock in the British Isles,” said club secretary and organiser, Janelle Anderson.

“Herds from central Scotland to Orkney have entered and we are delighted to welcome several new exhibitors showing for the first time.”

Exhibitors will compete for a total of £4000 of prize money in 14 classes of bull and heifer calves and yearling bulls and heifers with a championship and reserve being awarded in each of the four sections.

The new class for commercial Aberdeen-Angus steers and heifers – both pure and cross – introduced last year is being repeated.

“We are keen to inject more of a commercial element in to the show, particularly as it is now held on a Friday when many commercial beef producers are at Thainstone for Aberdeen and Northern Marts weekly sale,” said Ms Anderson.

Youngsters are being encouraged to take part in the young handlers’ competition which will be judged by Ian and Marjory Davidson of the Kincardine Aberdeen-Angus herd at Auchterarder.

Entries from youngsters of all ages interested in learning how to prepare and parade cattle for show can be made in advance or on the day. . The club will arrange to provide an Aberdeen-Angus calf for showing if required.

Judging starts at 11am and will conclude with the junior showmanship competition at 4pm.

Full details available from club secretary, Janelle Anderson, on 07974 449806 or e-mail aa.in.nescotland@gmail.com