Inverurie development brings interest

Bancon Homes has officially launched its newest development, Monument View in Inverurie, with hundreds of housebuyers already registering an interest in the eagerly-awaited site.

The development of 43 homes, situated to the north-west of the town, includes a mix of two, three and four-bedroom detached and semi-detached villas, along with three-bedroom bungalows.

Designed for modern living, the Loch has a generous open-plan kitchen/dining area with patio doors which open out to the garden. On the first floor there are two double bedrooms, both with built-in wardrobes and a beautiful contemporary bathroom.

Each of the homes at Monument View also boast the latest technology, including Hive Active heating control and high speed broadband connectivity.

A video showing a virtual walk and drive through the development has also been has been created to show the layout of the development and help potential buyers visualise their chosen home.

Jo Skinner, Sales and Marketing Director for Bancon Homes said: “Due to the level of interest already shown, we are recommending that any potential buyers get in touch to make an appointment with the sales team at our new office on North Street.”

She added: “Inverurie continues to be a hugely popular location, with its easy access to the A96, great transport links to Aberdeen and the north, and a wealth of amenities such as shops, sport and leisure facilities and schools.”

For further information on Monument View, contact the sales consultant on 07918 741236 or by email at monumentview@bancon.co.uk, call into the sales office on North Street, Inverurie, or visit www.banconhomes.com