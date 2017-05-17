New forestry and woodland strategy for Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire has a new forestry and woodland strategy following consultation and input from the public, the forestry industry and public agencies.

It is part of the new Local Development Plan (LDP), a planning blueprint for the area.

The strategy was recently approved by the Scottish Government as part of the Supplementary Guidance to the LDP, following years of work to produce it.

The strategy reflects national policy and replaces the Forest and Woodland Strategy for Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City, produced in 2005.

Robert Gray, Aberdeenshire Council’s head of planning and building standards, said: “Our area is home to a rich diversity of forests and woodlands which provide significant economic, environmental and social benefits. It is important that this resource is sustainably protected, managed and enhanced.

“As with the parent document, the Aberdeenshire Local Development Plan 2017, this is a consultation-led strategy, which has given the community the chance to take ownership of its contents.

“This is really important in terms of developing planning policy which fits the needs and aspirations of our communities.”

The strategy presents a map of preferred areas for new woodland creation, identifying where new woodlands could go, to maximise the benefits and promote integrated land use.

The strategy is available online and can be viewed at: http://bit.ly/FWStrategy