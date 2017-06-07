Event raises £3k for CLAN

An evening of entertainment in Inverurie resulted in a £3,000 donation to a leading north-east cancer support charity.

The Paula MacAskill evening, which was held in the Kintore Arms on Saturday, May 27 saw people enjoy an evening of entertainment and dancing while raising funds for CLAN Cancer Support.

Thanks to the generosity of those attending, organiser Lesley McLeod presented a cheque for £3,000 to representatives from CLAN Cancer Support at the charity’s Inverurie wellbeing and support centre.

Lesley’s family has been supported by CLAN and the whole family wanted to show their appreciation by organising the event in aid of the charity.

CLAN’s Local Services Coordinator, Fiona Cormack, and volunteers were on hand to accept the donation and thank Lesley’s family for their support.

Fiona said: “Lesley’s evening was a resounding success with some fantastic entertainment and raffles on the night, including a lovely performance from Lesley’s granddaughters Kirsty and Lucy.

“Lesley and her family put so much into the evening and we were delighted to hear that the event had raised a fantastic £3,000 for CLAN. We cannot thank the family enough for their fundraising and support.”

Based in Inverurie Roman Catholic Church Halls in the towns North Street, CLAN Cancer Support provides wellbeing and support services to anyone affected by cancer on Mondays, Tuesday and Thursdays between 10am and 4pm.

CLAN Cancer Support is an independent charity which provides comfort, support and information for anyone affected by any type of cancer.