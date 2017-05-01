Exciting evening of entertainment

The Garioch Fiddlers’ Strathspey & Reel Society Annual Rally took place on Saturday, April 22 in Inverurie Town Hall.

It was once again an exciting and entertaining evening of traditional Scottish Fiddle Music played before a packed and enthusiastic audience.

The Rally in full swing

The programme was put together for the first time by Susan Simpson, the Society’s new Conductor.

The regular fiddles and accordians of the orchestra were augmented by Callum Malley, a young local drummer, and Kenneth MacBeath, former Garioch Fiddlers’ Yong Fiddler of the Year, this time on the pipes for a rendition of “Highland Cathedral”.

Players from several local Strathspey and Reel Societies were welcomed, with one returning guest coming all the way from Dundee.

The theme for the “novelty set” this year was “The Beatles” which provided an excuse for the Junior Fiddlers to dress up in the sixties outfits and parade around the hall with a colourful replica of a Yellow Submarine.

The Young Musician Competition was judged by Paul Anderson from Tarland.

Chloe Barber won the Alex Garden Memorial Trophy for the best young Fiddler under 15 years of age.

Rhona Fraser was presented with the Bert Morgan Cup for the best Slow Air, and Katie Machray won the George Smith Trophy, donated by Moira Smith, in memory of her late husband, for the best competitor entering the competition for the first time.

Finlay Morse once again won the Bill Johnston Memorial Trophy and entertained the audience with a lively rendition of his winning programme.

The Juniors, ably led by conductor Nicola Tierney, enthralled the audience with their own programme.

Mark Simpson (11) conducted the orchestra and its three “spoon ladies” through a lively Virginia Reel.

Guest Artistes were Mairearad Green and Anna Massie, traditional young musicans from the Highlands.

Anna added to the entertainment with her witty anecdotes and droll “patter”.

Colin Dempster compered proceedings in his indomitable couthy manner and he led the audience through the community singing number.