Final preparations as Heritage Centre set to open

The Garioch Heritage Centre will be officially opened on Tuesday (October 17).

An opening ceremony will be held at 10am and the Centre will be officially opened by Jack Hendry, the Garioch Heritage Society's Honorary President.

The Centre is housed in part of the distinctive building which was the Carriage Repair Shop on the old Inverurie Locoworks site.

The premises was made available to the Society by Malcolm Allan, whose company developed the site.

The Heritage Centre will preserve and share the social and cultural history of the Garioch through the collection of artefacts, books, documents and photographs accumulated by the Garioch Heritage Society over the years.

This long-awaited event is the culmination of many months of work cataloguing the Society's collection and putting together the displays.

The Upper Gallery and the Reading, browsing and research area will be opened on Tuesday.

There is a magnificent model of the Locoworks site at its peak, and a large section relating to Tait's Paper Mill has been put together by Thomas and Sheila Tait.

A special attraction for the first six months is an extensive display of Scalextric cars.

The ground floor area, which will house exhibits relating to the early history of the Garioch from Neolithic times, through the beginning of settled societies to more modern farming, and also covering the several important battles fought in the area, will be developed over the winter and opened next year.