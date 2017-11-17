Fire victim named

Police have named the victim of a fire at a sheltered housing complex in Inverurie.

Elsie Riddell, 86, died in hospital following the blaze at a flat in the town’s Nether Davah House around 5.35pm on Wednesday.

Fire crews contained the outbreak to the flat.

Detective Inspector Stewart Drummond, who is leading inquiries, said: “An investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing, however there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.

“Our thoughts are with Elsie’s family at this very sad time.”