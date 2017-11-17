Fire victim named

Police have named the victim of a fire at a sheltered housing complex in Inverurie.
Elsie Riddell, 86, died in hospital following the blaze at a flat in the town’s Nether Davah House around 5.35pm on Wednesday.
Fire crews contained the outbreak to the flat.
Detective Inspector Stewart Drummond, who is leading inquiries, said: “An investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing, however there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.
“Our thoughts are with Elsie’s family at this very sad time.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Inverurie Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.