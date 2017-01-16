Firefighters attend blaze at Insch

Six fire engines attended a blaze at Insch in the early hours of Saturday, January 14.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service had been alerted at 12.06am by a resident who had noticed smoke issuing from the building in High Street.

A total of six fire engines - from Insch, Huntly, Alford, Oldmeldrum and two from Inverurie - along with a height appliance from Aberdeen city were immediately mobilised to the scene.

The fire had breached the roof of the building and residents living nearby were evacuated to a community centre but luckily there were no casualties.

The height appliance was used to carry out observation as the crews, including four firefighters wearing protective breathing apparatus, tackled the fire using powerful water jets.

The blaze was extinguished at 2.23am.

Firefighters ensured the area was made safe before leaving the scene at 5am.

An investigation will be carried out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service in due course.