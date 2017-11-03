Firefighters attend fire at Inverurie car dealership

Firefighters were called out to an Inverurie car dealership on Monday afternoon.
A call was raised at I & K Motors following a fire and fears that a gas cyclinder could explode.
The dealership was evacuated and no one was injured.
A SFRS spokesman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 1.51pm on Monday, October 30, to reports of a fire within a commercial premise.
“Operations Control immediately mobilised two appliances to the scene and firefighters used a high powered hose to tackle the flames and cool a gas cylinder.
“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was safe.”
