Firefighters attend fire at Inverurie car dealership

Firefighters were called out to an Inverurie car dealership on Monday afternoon.

A call was raised at I & K Motors following a fire and fears that a gas cyclinder could explode.

The dealership was evacuated and no one was injured.

A SFRS spokesman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 1.51pm on Monday, October 30, to reports of a fire within a commercial premise.

“Operations Control immediately mobilised two appliances to the scene and firefighters used a high powered hose to tackle the flames and cool a gas cylinder.

“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was safe.”