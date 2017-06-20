Firm to showcase garden and patio display at open day

A leading North-east builders’ merchant is hosting an open day to unveil a new hard-landscaping feature at its Inverurie premises.

GPH Builders Merchants will showcase the impressive new display at the event taking place on Friday 23 and Saturday 24 June.

GPH has been serving the North-east’s building and DIY markets with a complete range of materials for 35 years, and customers are invited to view its vast range of garden and patio products during the event from 9am to 3pm on Friday 23 and from 9am to 2pm on Saturday 24 June.

The latest display in Inverurie features a mixture of traditional and modern paving, walling and driveway products from landscape suppliers Marshalls and Stonemarket, along with Grange Fencing in various fashionable shades, and Millboard decking.

Eva Connell, GPH Westhill branch manager who is responsible for the design of both the display at GPH Inverurie and the new display currently under construction at GPH Stonehaven said: “Knowing where to start when planning a garden facelift can be difficult, so it is important to plan your new space before setting to work.

“Our displays demonstrate the range of styles and colours available to suit all tastes and budgets. They also show how different products wear onsite, and highlight the importance of having them laid properly.

“By spending time at our new display, and speaking to staff in our dedicated landscaping team, you will be able to create beautiful, practical, outdoor spaces to enhance your home.”

The Inverurie branch, situated in Highclere Business Park, will be running a number of promotions throughout both days, with competitions for young and old, meet the supplier sessions, and refreshments for all.