First concert for new Director

The Ythan Singers’ new Musical Director will wield the baton in her first concert with the group next week.

Alison Young has chosen to include in a wide ranging and entertaining programme the light-hearted piece “Captain Noah and His Floating Zoo” written by Michael Flanders and Joseph Horovitz.

The Ythan Singers’ Summer Concert opens with “Captain Noah and His Floating Zoo”, so come along and hear how Noah’s animals went in “two by two by two by two..”

The second half of the concert features a musical tour around Europe with many favourite pieces such as “Funiculi, Funicula”, “Wonderful Copenhagen”, “On the Blue Danube”, and the “Habanera” from Carmen.

The concert will be accompanied by Rosemary Lund and takes place on Friday, June 9 at 7.30pm in the Ellon Parish Church Kirk Centre on Station Road.

Proceeds from the concert will go to Ellon First Responders. The Scottish Ambulance Service describe a Community First Responder as a member of the public who volunteers to help their community by responding to medical emergencies while the ambulance is on its way.

Tickets are £8 and £5 concession and are available from Hazel Wilkins on 01358 721838, or from choir members, or on the door on the night.

More information about the Ythan Singers can be found online at www.ythansingers.co.uk.