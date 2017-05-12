Foodbank collection at Inverurie store

An in-store food collection will be held at Tesco Inverurie next month.

Aberdeenshire North Foodbank volunteers will be at the store on Saturday, June 3 to greet customers and encourage them to add essential items to their shopping to boost the Foodbank’s supplies of non-perishable foodstuffs.

Affiliated to the Trussell Trust, the Foodbank gives out emergency food parcels to people in crisis across northern Aberdeenshire.

Increased demand for emergency food parcels has seen the Foodbank running low on long life fruit juice, long life milk, tinned peas, tined carrots, tinned sweetcorn, jam, small jars of coffee, cereal and sponge puddings.

Foodbank manager, Jeannie Price said: “We are hugely grateful for every item of food we receive and the partnership between Tesco and the Trussell Trust means we also benefit from a financial top-up from donations made in store – all the more important to us as we do not receive any statutory funding and are completely reliant on donations to continue our much needed service.”

To volunteer during the in-store collection call 07967 364600 or email info@aberdeenshirenorth.foodbank.org.uk.