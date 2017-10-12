Football club objects to plan for pitch

Colony Park Football Club is challenging Aberdeenshire Council’s plan to build a car park on a playing field it has used to train and play matches on for over 15 years.

The club has objected to the local authority’s application to pave over Victoria Park in the centre of Inverurie.

The plan is part of the new Inverurie Community Campus which will replace the current Inverurie Academy.

Club chairman Shaun Campbell said: “While we have no issue with the new school, we are really unhappy that the council is intent on depriving us of this much-needed park.

“With over 450 players and 20 teams, we are one of the biggest in the North-East and already use all the town’s grass pitches, with the exception of Kellands Park, and the Garioch Sports Centre’s astro turf pitch.

“We have been using Victoria Park for more than 15 years and have a storage container in the park for our goals and equipment.”

He added: “It’s not possible just to go somewhere else – we are affiliated to the Aberdeen & District Juvenile Football Association which stipulates that no more than two teams can share a pitch for matches with the same kick-off times.

“The loss of Victoria Park could potentially force the club into reducing the number of teams, thereby limiting the number of players we can take onboard.

“That would be very sad given all the work done by volunteer committee members and coaches to build up a girls’ section and expand hugely the number of young boys active in the sport.”