Fun Day to mark Ellon firm’s 80th year

An Ellon-based decorating company will hold a family fun day and BBQ to celebrate its 80th year in business.

Lawrence Milne will host the event at its base in Ellon’s Balmacassie Commercial Park on Saturday, September 2 from 12-4pm.

The business was started up in 1937 by Lawrence Milne and was based in the town’s Station Road.

However due to expansion the business was moved to Union Street and Neil Ross Square where it remained until 2010 when the firm made the move to Balmacassie Commercial Park.

Lawrence stepped down from his role in 1954 and the business was left in the capable hands of his son, Brian.

The business welcomed the third generation of its family owners to the helm last summer when Brian handed over the running of the firm to his son Kevin.

Kevin’s mother, Anne, also stepped down from the retail side of the business after 35 years last summer.

Kevin currently works alongside business partner Gordon Lawrence, who has been with Lawrence Milne for over 25 years.

The decorating firm has 80 members of staff including managers, decorators and shop staff.

In the early days of the business there was just 10 painters and two or three vans but today there is now 60 painters and 32 vans working from the Balmacassie premises and the Lawrence Milne shop located at Berryden in Aberdeen.

Everyone is welcome to come along and join the celebrations this weekend.

There will be a BBQ, bouncy castle, face painting (12-2pm), party games (2-3pm) and animal balloons (3-4pm).

Youngsters will have the chance to meet Lisa Lollipop and a real life ‘Dulux Dog’.

There will also be a charity prize draw.

Entry to the event is free but Lawrence Milne ask that donations are given towards local charity, Kayleigh’s Wee Stars.