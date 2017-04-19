Funding awards for Shire groups

CALA Homes (North) has announced the eleven community groups, charities and local organisations in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire which will receive a share of its £10,000 community bursary.

The bursary, which is in its second year, will make contributions to a wide variety of groups and charities, enabling them to provide a range of services and equipment for the local community.

Successful applicants include the 17th Aberdeen Scout Group, which received £1000 after requesting funds to purchase new camping equipment, and Seaton Community Church, which will receive £1000 to help continue its Make Lunches scheme which provides free lunches for around 50 primary school children during holidays.

The broad walk at Pitscurry Day Service will undergo vital repairs to allow visitors better access along the path in its grounds, while Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE) will purchase sanitary products for disadvantaged and vulnerable women in the area.

Official presentations will be made by CALA to each organisation over the coming months.

Mike Naysmith, managing director at CALA Homes (North), said: “I’d like to thank all the groups, charities and organisations that took the time to get in touch with us. Our community bursary judging panel carefully considered every application.

“All of the successful organisations and charities were looking for funds for very worthy projects and I’m very pleased that we’re able to help so many of them.

“It was fantastic to see some of the charities we helped last year re-apply, a few of them will be receiving a donation to assist with new projects this year.

“Supporting communities within Aberdeen is an important focus for CALA and our community bursary initiative has provided us with the opportunity to reach out to groups and charities in the area, and help a number of vital causes that have a positive impact on the lives of locals.”

The further seven successful applicants include SensationALL, GCRA Ltd, Sunrise Partnership, Alzheimer Scotland, Aberdeen Riding Club, CHAS, and Aberdeen Science Centre.