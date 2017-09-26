Funding boost for duo

Two young musicians from Largie have received Nurturing Talent Funding for a new project to develop their creative talents.

Arthur Coats and Douglas Barber are a music duo who met through the Gaitherin and North East Folk Collective - an Aberdeenshire local traditional music group for young people.

The talented duo play a mix of instruments and will use the funding to perform traditional music in three concerts across rural Aberdeenshire.

Commenting on their funding success, Arthur and Douglas said: “We are so very excited we have been chosen for the funding award because we will be able to put on concerts to promote our CD and showcase our full musical repertoire.

“We hope that playing to the communities we grew up in will inspire other young people.”

This is the latest round of successful applicants in the Nurturing Talent Fund which is being managed by the National Youth Arts Advisory Group for Scotland.

The National Youth Arts Advisory Group for Scotland are working with Creative Scotland and Young Scot to issue £40,000 to talented young people over two years.

The Nurturing Talent Fund aims to support young people’s creative work, regardless of geography, affordability or disability.

Applications for the Nurturing Talent Fund are for young people aged 14-20, from a diverse range of backgrounds across Scotland.