Fundraiser success for Garioch group

The members of Parkinsons UK Garioch Support Group held a hugely successful coffee morning at the British Legion In Oldmeldrum recently.

Group chair, Joy Doorghen, said: “We were delighted with the response and with over ten dozen butteries disappearing we know we had more than 100 folk through the door helping with the fundraising effort.

“Everyone was very generous and we raised a marvellous total of £942.”