Furnishings turn to cash for charity

The sale of furniture, accessories and soft furnishings from Bancon Homes’ show homes across the North-east has raised more than £2,000 for cancer support charity CLAN.

The independent Aberdeenshire housebuilder uses quality furnishings to dress its show homes at its developments in Inverurie, Banchory, Aberdeen and Milltimber, to help buyers imagine themselves living there.

Items including beds, sofas, lamps, mirrors and tables were sold at a silent auction earlier this year, with the pieces going to the highest bidders.

The sale raised £2,032.43, which was handed over to CLAN, the chosen charity of the Leys Group, Bancon Homes’ parent company.

CLAN Cancer Support is an independent charity which provides comfort support and information, free of charge, for anyone, of any age, affected by any type of cancer.

Steph Dowling, CLAN’s senior fundraising co-ordinator, said: “CLAN Cancer Support are delighted to have received this fantastic donation.

“With CLAN as their chosen charity of the year, the ongoing support from Leys Group is hugely appreciated.

“On behalf of the Fundraising Team and everyone at CLAN, we would like to say thank you to Bancon Homes for being part of this fundraising effort.

“This support to CLAN is crucial as the needs of our clients continue to evolve. These funds are vital in allowing us to continue to provide services, free of charge, to anyone affected by cancer.”

Jo Skinner, Sales and Marketing Director at Bancon Homes said: “It’s important to dress our show homes so our customers can see how they could live in the house, but as trends are always changing we like to keep things fresh and up to date.

“We decided to auction it off to help a local charity which does such fantastic work supporting people with cancer so we’re pleased to have been able to hand over more than £2,000 to Leys Group’s charity of the year, CLAN.”

Based in Aberdeen, the charity covers the whole of north-east Scotland, Moray, Orkney and Shetland. CLAN has a presence in Ballater, Banchory, Buckie, Elgin, Inverurie, Fraserburgh, Lossiemouth, Peterhead, Stonehaven, Turriff, Kirkwall and Lerwick.

