Galaxy donation for Community Kitchen

The Garioch Community Kitchen in Inverurie has received a £300 donation from the GALAXY Hot Chocolate Fund.

The charity was set up four years ago to help the health and well-being of the local community by promoting healthy eating and development of life skills through practical cookery sessions.

The kitchen has been a great success so far, helping more than 2,000 people in 2016 alone.

The kitchen provides a safe environment for adults and children to socialise and learn.

As well as offering baking classes and after school groups, the kitchen is also available for hire for community groups, voluntary groups and non for profit organisations.

Manager Sarah Bell, said: “This donation from the GALAXY Hot Chocolate Fund means that we can now increase the frequency of our conversation café which we currently run once a month.

“The conversation café is important as it helps prevent social isolation.”

Sarah added: “By running the conversation café more often we hope to reduce mental health issues in the local area.”