Gardeners from across the local area are invited along to Haddo House next week for a very special evening.

A Beechgrove Gardeners’ Question Time event will be hosted by Mark Stephen and Jim McColl, Carole Baxter, George Anderson and Brian Cunningham will attempt to answer as many gardening questions as possible.

The edited version will be televised subsequently as a Beechgrove Roadshow Special.

The event will be held at the Haddo House Canadian Hall and doors will open at 5.30pm.

Those interested in going along are welcome to join everyone for a cup of tea or coffee and a homebake, but are asked to be seated by 6.30pm at the latest as recording will begin at 6.40pm.

Tickets for the event are available locally at the National Trust for Scotland shops at both Pitmedden Garden and in the courtyard at Haddo House.

The event is free, including the refreshments and homebakes, which are provided by the NE Aberdeenshire Members’ Centre, supporting the National Trust for Scotland.

Donations will be gratefully received, and all proceeds will be used for the benefit of the local properties.

If you have gardening questions for the panel you will be invited to write them on your ticket and present them at the door. Please bring any gardening props (samples/pics etc.) on the night.

For details call Margaret Alexander on 01651 872659.