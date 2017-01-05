Garioch spinners raise over £2k for children’s charity

A group of 18 spinners led by Garioch Sports Centre’s Lynne Naysmith took on a fundraising challenge for Cash For Kids’ Coats for Kids appeal recently.

The challenge was to raise as much money as they could through sponsorship and complete 50 miles within two hours.

A fantastic £2,035 was raised and Lynne paid tribute to all those who took part and to those who donated.

Lisa Grainger from Cash for Kids accepted the donation (pictured above with Lynne) and said: “Its a fantastic amount that Lynne and her spinners have raised and we at the charity need these kind of donations to meet the challenges we face.”

Lisa added: “Last year the Coats for Kids appeal received 547 applications on behalf of disadvantaged children who needed warm clothes to see them through the winter in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire and this year we are trying to raise funds to cover around an expected 600 applications.”