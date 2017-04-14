Hair Academy event a hit for Rebecca

After the successful launch of its Hair Academy last year, Rebecca Carr Hair Salon in Kintore has held another sell-out event allowing it to engage with its local community.

The salon welcomed pairs of mums and daughters into the shop to teach them the life-skill of styling their hair.

Rebecca Carr handing out cupcakes at the event

The ‘Top-knots and Waves’ tutorial demonstrated how to master the art of using electrical equipment to style hair and was a chance for the salon to offer its valued customers something extra.

Salon owner, Rebecca Carr, said: “We are delighted with the success of the Hair Academy.

“The events sell-out in a number of hours and I think everyone who attends the sessions enjoy it as much as we enjoy hosting the events.

“Much like tying shoelaces or brushing teeth, styling hair is a day-to-day life skill that children learn from their parents.

“Often mothers and daughters attend together and the Hair Academy is a great way for them to learn with each other.

“It’s not just for little ones though, we have a range of ages in hoping to master the latest styles and we plan to run a future event for ladies later in the year.”

Rebecca added: “Giving back to our local area is a big part of our salon’s values and this is one way we can get involved with the community.

“We also regularly donate to local charities. We selected stillbirth and neonatal death charity, SANDS, as our nominated charity last year and have donated £1,000 to the cause.

“We will also be sponsoring a new charity run taking place in June for Friends of Anchor.”

The Hair Academy events are proving so successful, the salon is considering expanding future events into larger local venues to accommodate more people.

Rebecca continued: “The response to the Hair Academy is exciting and we have had great feedback.

“We make it our mission to continue to stay ahead of trends and techniques so we can pass these on to our clients and ensure the North-East of Scotland has access to the industry’s best.”