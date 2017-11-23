Health hub on target for summer opening

Inverurie’s new £14.6 million Health and Social Care Hub is on course to open on schedule by next summer.

The confirmation has come from health chiefs as the complex takes shape after 12 months of construction.

The spacious entrance area

Patient representatives and staff involved in the health centre project are being given a behind-the-scenes look at how work is progressing over the next few weeks.

The facility will include a wide range of services including community/public health nursing and minor surgery, a community maternity unit, dental unit as well as a diagnostic and treatment suite that will host X-ray, visiting consultant clinics and Allied Health professionals.

The two-storey building will also house Scotland’s largest medical practice which will initially serve more than 21,000 patients.

Inverurie is already one of Scotland’s fastest growing towns and the new facility is designed to accommodate an estimated 30,000 patients within five years.

Angie Wood, central partnership manager with Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership, which will provide a number of services from the new facility, said: “It is great to see how far work has come since the sod cutting earlier this year.

“It’s taken a lot of hard work and planning to get to this stage so I know people will be delighted to hear that the project is set to open on schedule in the summer.

“It’s good to see it finally coming together like this, but it’s also important to remember that from the outset the project has been about providing more than just a building.

She added: “The project has been specifically designed to be a leading example of integrated health and social care by providing people with a host of services which would previously have been delivered on multiple sites, in a single community hub at the heart of the community.

“In this era of tight budgets, a project of this scale isn’t easy to deliver either financially or logistically.

“This level of investment is a further demonstration of our continued commitment to building for the future of health and social care in our area and we are proud that we will now have one of the finest integrated health facilities in Scotland.”