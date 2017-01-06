MP welcomes centre plan

Alex Salmond MP has welcomed the announcement of the timetable for the new Inverurie Health and Social Care Hub Centre.

The announcement came as the agreement on the £22 million finance package was finalised for new health centres in Inverurie and Foresterhill, paving the way for construction of both facilities to begin.

These will be led by hub North Scotland after it was appointed as development partner by NHS Grampian.

The construction programme was agreed on Wednesday, December 7 and the new centre is expected to be complete in Autumn 2018.

The replacement campus is part of six health development projects around the country totalling £69 million, which were first planned in 2013 when Mr Salmond was First Minister of Scotland.

Mr Salmond said: “Since I first represented the area in 2007 it was one of our key targets to bring the health facilities in Inverurie into the 21st century.

“I was delighted as First Minister to develop the health hub concept and it is that initiative which has allowed this vital project and many others around Scotland to move towards the construction stage.

“The current health centre is not fit for purpose and has not been for many years.

“Inverurie Health Centre is Scotland’s largest single practice so it is paramount that we have a centre that is fit to serve its 20,000 registered users.

“The fact that the Scottish Government is investing in projects worth £22 million represents the SNP’s commitment to the improvement of local health services in the North East of Scotland.”