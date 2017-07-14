Home celebrates award success

Garioch Care Home is celebrating its part in winning a national award.

The Inverurie care home, along with Maryfield West and Angusfield House, both in Aberdeen, won ‘Best Residential Care Provider 2017’.

They are run by brighterkind and in selecting the care home group as the prestigious award winner the judges praised its focus on the quality of life of its residents.

The homes each have “Magic Moments”, which is a varied programme of recreation, activities and entertainment, together with a “Wishing Well” scheme, which fulfils wishes for individual residents, whenever possible, to experience something they have long wanted to do or to be taken somewhere they want to visit.

The judges described these programmes, which feature in all brighterkind homes as “inspirational.”

The judges also commended the leadership for enabling a positive team culture and giving its people the skills and empowering them to deliver the organisational values, which are summed up in its theme of “love every day”.

The national award programme is run with Health Investor magazine.