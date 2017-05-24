Hustings cancelled for prayer vigil

The election hustings that was due to be held tomorrow (Thursday) at Newhills Church has been cancelled and a prayer vigil will be held in its place.

The church announced the cancellation following discussions with the four Gordon candidates.

A prayer vigil will be held at Newhills Church

Election campaigning has been suspended as a mark of respect for those affected by the bombing incident in Manchester on Monday night.

A prayer vigil will be held in place of the hustings tomorrow (Thursday, May 25) at 7pm.

A post on the Newhills Church website said: “Young lives have been lost and many have been injured in this senseless act.

“The feelings of anger against this incomprehensibly evil act are easily understood.

"There is admiration for the response of the emergency services.

“There are wonderful accounts of how the people of the city of Manchester rallied to help those who were targeted.

“Our thoughts and prayers must go out to those who have been affected by this tragic event.

“To engage in political debate seems inappropriate. Indeed, it would be difficult when the thoughts of many are elsewhere.”

The post added: “We will remember and pray for the families of those who were in Manchester.

“We will reflect on the grief and brokenness that has been brought upon the families.

“We will give thanks for those who responded wonderfully in the aftermath of this atrocity.

“Our politicians, too, need our prayers as they continue to lead this country. We want peace to prevail; the task seems difficult.”