Iain smashes his initial Kiltwalk fundraiser total

An Inverurie man preparing to take on the 26 mile Aberdeen Kiltwalk is delighted to say that he has surpassed his fundraising target.

Iain Hay will be taking on the mighty Kiltwalk challenge on Sunday, June 4 in aid of Fly Cup Catering in Inverurie.

Fly Cup Catering is a charity that enables adults with learning disabilites to access training and employment opportunites within the catering sector.

Iain said: “I started fundraising six weeks ago and have far surpassed my original goal £200, with the current amount raised standing at £350.

“With 12 days to go until the Kiltwalk, I have revised my target amount to £500.

“I am overwhelmed by the generosity of donators and words of encouragement I have received from customers, staff and trainees of Fly Cup and the wider local community.

“Family and friends, I also wish to thank, for supporting me during my rigours training programme (currently averaging walking 45 miles per week) and a healthy diet and for pledging logistic support on the day, as the walk starts early at Duthie Park and finishes late afternoon (all being well) at the Kiltwalk Village, at Potarch Green, located in the scenic Ballogie Estate.”

If you wish to support Iain’s Kiltwalk you can donate online at aberdeenkiltwalk2017.everydayhero.com/uk/iain.

Alternatively you can complete the sponsorship form located by the till in the Coffee shop at Fly Cup Catering, Blackhall Industrial Estate, leaving the amount sponsored in the collection box.

All sponsorship will be transferred to Iain’s Kiltwalk webpage.

Iain added: “I shall also be in the Fly Cup Coffee shop every Monday and Saturday, until the walk, wearing my Kilt, to promote my fundraising activity.”