Insch Scouts host group camp

The 1st Insch Scouts held their first group camp for many years from May 26-28.

The camp took place at Clatt Hall and was attended by over 130 people over the weekend.

There were beavers, cubs, scouts, explorers, leaders and parent helpers in attendance.

There was loads of activities on offer including a climbing wall, space hoppers, zorbs, bouncy castle, pioneering, campfire cooking and crafts.

The camp had a Scottish theme and on the Sunday they held a small Highland Games which all the young people took part in.

The camp was a huge success and they were blessed with lovely weather.

Their aim is to have a group camp every two years.