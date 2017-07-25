Inverurie aims to bloom for community green award

Have your say

Inverurie Environmental Improvement Group has entered Beautiful Scotland 2017.

Administered by Keep Scotland Beautiful, a member of the RHS Bloom Federation, Beautiful Scotland recognises the efforts of local authorities and communities which work tirelessly to improve their local cities, towns and villages.

The entrants have together planted an astonishing number of bulbs, organised local environmental awareness campaigns and encouraged mass volunteer participation.

Now the planters are blooming, the streets are clean and the community is ready to showcase its hard work to the Beautiful Scotland judges.

Pairs of highly experienced volunteer judges will visit entrants over two weeks, with judging taking place in Inverurie on Tuesday, August 1.

Winning communities will be presented with awards at a ceremony in Fife in September.

The overall winner will be presented with the prestigious Rosebowl Trophy, while a number of discretionary awards will be presented for outstanding performance in areas such as biodiversity, tourism, and community involvement.

Some of the winners from Beautiful Scotland 2017 will go on to represent Scotland in the RHS Britain in Bloom Final in 2018.

John Glover, Chairman of Inverurie Environmental Improvement Group, said: “The IEI committee are delighted to be competing in Beautiful Scotland 2017 in the Medium Town category.

“This gives us an ideal opportunity to showcase Inverurie for its horticultural achievement, environmental responsibility, and community participation.

“The alignment of different community groups working together to improve and enhance the Town Centre will bring benefits for many years to come.”