Inverurie man rediscovers passion for classic cars

A local motor enthusiast and neurological care centre resident rediscovered his old passion for classic cars thanks to the owner of Newmachar Motors.

This was the first time in more than 20 years that Stephen was able to reignite his favourite hobby of fixing up and driving classic cars.

The onset of multiple sclerosis, a neurological condition that restricts speech and movement, means Stephen is now wheelchair-bound, unable to pursue his hobby as he used to.

Stephen and car dealer Bryan first met at Sue Ryder Dee View Court, a neurological care centre in Kincorth that has become Stephen’s home and is one of five centres of its type run by national healthcare charity Sue Ryder.

The trip came about when Bryan met Sue Ryder Practice Educator Jude Scott on a flight back to Aberdeen.

When he heard about the charity’s work, Bryan had been keen to visit the centre, meet its 24 residents and see the care in action.

On meeting Stephen and hearing about his passion for cars, Bryan immediately knew that a drive in his company’s Mercedes convertible would be just the ticket.

Soon after their meeting, the pair enjoyed a drive along picturesque Royal Deeside, taking in Stephen’s hometown of Inverurie before heading back to Aberdeen. The trip is the first of many that Stephen and Bryan plan to take over the coming months.

Stephen’s daughter Alexandra Morrison said: ‘’The day with the car was fantastic; to see my Dad smiling and in his element being driven around in a sports car was just amazing. It really brightened him up and it's all thanks to the fab Sue Ryder team.’’

Jude added: ‘’We were delighted that Stephen enjoyed his day out in the Mercedes as much as he did and was able to indulge in his favourite hobby once again. This is just one example of how Sue Ryder focusses on quality of life and personalising its care for people with complex neurological needs.’’

Sue Ryder Dee View Court is the only specialist neurological care centre in Scotland. Caring for people with multiple sclerosis and other degenerative conditions that get worse over time, like Huntington’s disease and acquired brain injury, the centre and its staff see the person and not the condition, helping residents like Stephen feel in control and live as full a life as possible.

The centre’s three-year capital appeal, launched in June 2017, will raise £3.9 million to fund an extension to the centre that will almost double the number of people with complex neurological needs that it cares for.