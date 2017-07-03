Inverurie mum makes award finals

An Inverurie mum-of-two has been announced as a finalist in a national blogging awards for her blog, ‘Life with Munchers’.

Pamela Miller has been shortlisted in the Brilliance in Blogging Awards (The BiBs) in the ‘Arts, Crafts and Design’ category for home and interiors blogs.

The local mum who has two daughters, Olivia (5) and Maisie (1) started ‘Life With Munchers’ which covers family lifestyle and interiors back in September 2013 and has since worked with brands including Laura Ashley, Homebase, Dyson and Not on the Highstreet.

Creator and Editor of ‘Life With Munchers’, Pamela Miller said: “I never imagined that something which started off as a hobby would be shortlisted for an award. I am beyond thrilled that my blog is up there with some of my absolute favourites and am so grateful to all of my readers who have voted for me already.

“I really have a passion for what I write about and it’s great to know that my readers, whether its mums or interior design fans are enjoying it with me.”

Voting closes onSunday, July 2.

To vote for Pamela go to http://www.britmums.com/vote-for-bibs2017-here/

Thousands of votes were cast across 11 categories for the awards, to determine the shortlist.

The awards are organised by BritMums which is the UK’s largest and most influential collective of lifestyle bloggers and social influencers.

The BiBs ceremony will be held at the BritMums Live 2017 conference on Saturday, September 30, with a glamorous City Cruises Party.

For more information about the awards go to www.BritMums.com/awards