Inverurie Twilight Walk to return

Volunteer organisers of Inverurie’s 10k Twilight Walk are pleased to announce that the event will return on Friday, May 5.

Organiser Angie Shearer said: “We have over 300 participants already registered and we are aiming to reach 500.

“The community spirit is always amazing to see, and so many people coming together to make a difference.

“We are extremely grateful to have the support of J.G Ross (Bakers) Ltd and the Garioch Sports Centre and we are looking forward to another fantastic evening raising vital funds for Cancer Research UK.”

Graeme Ross said: “Angie, her family and friends do a fantastic job of organizing this event year on year, we are delighted to be the platinum sponsor again and support such a great community based event.

“The event itself is a great way to raise money for a cause close to many of our hearts whilst having a fun, sociable evening around Inverurie...of course the lure of a wee glass of fizz from The Fennel and cupcake at the end is icing on the cake.

“This year we would really encourage you to enter and take part individually or as a team with a group of friends. The more people who participate the more money potentially raised.”

On the night of the walk there will also be some live entertainment, a raffle and some stalls.

After the walk everyone will be treated to a hot refreshment and cupcake specially made by J.G Ross.

Last year over 500 participants took part and raised £30,000.

Online registration is open and participants can also download paper forms from the website, or pick one up from the Garioch Sports Centre.

The walk is open to those aged 13 and over.

Participants can register online for £10 until Monday, May 1.

Thereafter paper registration forms will be accepted and registration will cost £15 from Tuesday to Thursday and £20 to register on the day of the walk.

For more details visit www.twilight-walk.com or email twilightwalk@hotmail.co.uk.