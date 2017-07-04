It’s official - Creation Station is award winning

The franchise owner of an

Aberdeen based business which offers arts and crafts classes, parties and events has been named Microbusiness Franchisee of the Year.

Ruth Morris, who runs Creation Station, was announced as winner at the British Franchise Association (bfa) HSBC Franchisee of the Year Awards 2017 due to her enterprising nature and determination to succeed which made her stand out from the crowd amongst other small business owners.

Ruth set up her Aberdeen North and Shire Creation Station franchise in 2013.

She wanted to find a career she could feel really passionate about, and that allowed her to make a difference, while also having the flexibility to spend more time with her two children, Connor and Lexie.

The Microbusiness Franchisee of the Year category highlights the benefits of becoming a franchisee to achieve a better work-life balance.

Ruth beat two finalists in this category, including Kent-based Neil Collis from Ed’s Garden Maintenance and John Baldacchino from the Wilkins Chimney Sweep franchise in West Cheshire.

Ruth said: “It’s such a huge honour to win this award and I deeply appreciate the support I’ve received from everyone at Creation Station to get to where I am today.

“I’ve grown in so many ways by running my own franchise and I’ve had such wonderful support, it has allowed me to really enjoy my business.

“It’s great to go to work every day and make a difference to the families I work so closely with and it all comes down to the fact that I really enjoy what I do.”

Earlier in the year Ruth won Creation Station’s Franchisee of the Year 2017 award and the Gold Creation Station Pin for exceptional work. Outside of the business, Ruth was shortlisted in the Working Mums Top Franchise awards in the Franchisee of the Year 2017 category.

Pip Wilkins, CEO of the bfa, said: “Ruth’s achievement is truly inspiring and as judges, we couldn’t help but notice her passion and enthusiasm for not only her business but working with children and their families. We are excited to see how she grows and shapes her business in the near future.”

Andrew Brattesani, UK Head of Franchising at HSBC, added: “All finalists in this category were exceptional and therefore selecting the winner was a difficult decision. I was genuinely impressed by Ruth and wish her further success as she grows her business.”