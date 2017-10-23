Joanna hailed a 'farming hero'

An Inverurie woman has had her hard work recognised at the British Farming Awards.

Joanna Foubister collected the Farmers Guardian Farming Hero award on behalf of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers’ Clubs ‘Are Ewe Okay?’ campaign.

Following research that nine out of ten young people will suffer from mental health issues, the rural organisation launched a campaign to encourage conversations between their 3,500 members and break the stigma so often surrounding mental well being.

What was originally a 12-month campaign is now a long-term project with a dedicated social media day promoting health triggers, recognising the signs and how to seek help if someone is suffering.

A go-to area on the website featuring a host of information has proved popular and members have also been busy fundraising for their partner, The Scottish Association for Mental Health, and to keep the campaign going.

Joanna, who is the campaign manager, said: “It is a phenomenal honour to win the award and to be recognised for the ‘Are Ewe Okay?’ campaign.

“We know one in four people in Scotland will suffer from poor mental health so we predominately launched the campaign for our members.

“But, through this fantastic opportunity and exposure from this award, it will enable us to reach a greater audience and ultimately spreading awareness of the cause is one of our key objectives.”