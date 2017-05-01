Julie to strut her stuff on the catwalk

A Kemnay woman has been selected to take part in one of Scotland’s most iconic fashion shows.

Julie Ritchie will make her debut modelling appearance at Courage on the Catwalk in the event’s three live shows at Aberdeen Beach Ballroom on May 6 and 7.

The event celebrates the beauty and bravery of 23 ladies who have faced a cancer diagnosis – past and present.

The courageous models will draw an audience of over 1,500 over the weekend, to celebrate and recognise their courage and strength.

In October 2014 at the age of 49, Julie received the devastating news that she had breast cancer.

Julie found strength within herself with support from her two daughters and friends, to overcome the challenges life was throwing at her.

Julie’s positive outlook on life despite her world being rocked with a cancer diagnosis, has driven her to launch a new business that was inspired by her cancer journey.

Julie wishes to demonstrate that there is a light at the end of the tunnel for other women facing a cancer diagnosis.

She said: “I’m so excited and nervous. The girls from Premiere Productions have been teaching us how to strut our stuff at the model rehearsals so hopefully by May we will be ready to pull on our heels and step onto the catwalk for the very first time!”

Julie’s friend Helen Falconer nominated her to take part in the event, and said: “Julie has shown incredible strength and spirit through her recovery from her cancer diagnosis.

“Her positive outlook has continued throughout our journey, like her enthusiasm for the new hairstyle she was sporting as a result of her treatment and the spirit to attend functions and days out with the girls, but most importantly her ability to laugh and smile.

“I will be so proud to see her strutting her stuff on the catwalk and being as courageous there as she is in everyday life.”

To support Julie visit https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/julieritchie