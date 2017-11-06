Kemnay woman dies in Aberdeen flat

A 20-year-old woman from Kemnay was found dead in an Aberdeen flat on Friday.

Police Scotland can confirm that the woman who died is Chloe Miazek.



Her family released the following statement: "We are absolutely devastated following the death of our beautiful daughter and sister, Chloe.



"She was in the prime of her life and had so much to look forward to and it is difficult for us to comprehend that she is not here with us today.



"Chloe was a loving daughter to Bob and Theresa, sister to Nathan and friend to many, including at her work at Tesco in Inverurie.



"She will be sorely missed and we ask for privacy as we try to come to terms with her untimely death."



Police Scotland was alerted to concerns for a woman within a property at a block of flats at around 7.40am on Friday, November 3.



A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Chloe and is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today (Monday, November 6).

Police Scotland has been made aware of a fundraising campaign which has been set up in the name of Chloe's family.

The page – carried on the www.youcaring.com website – has not been set up by Chloe's family and Police Scotland is urging people not to donate to it.

Detective Inspector Gary Winter from Police Scotland's Major Investigations Team said: “This fundraising page is not connected to relations of Chloe Miazek and has caused unnecessary further distress to a family trying to come to terms with her death.

“We have contacted the website to make them aware of our concerns.

“In the meantime I would ask people not to donate to this fundraising page and to share this message to prevent others from donating to it.”