Kiltwalk challenge for Iain

An Inverurie man is preparing to take on a 26 mile charity walk next month in aid of Fly Cup Catering.

Iain Hay (53) will take part in the Kiltwalk event on Sunday, June 4.

The walk starts from Duthie Park in Aberdeen, then heads out of the City Centre passing through Peterculter, into the glorious Aberdeenshire countryside.

The walk then continues through to Crathes and up to Banckory and Blackhall Forrest and finally down to the finish at the KiltWalk Village, at Potarch Green, located in the scenic Ballogie Estate.

Fly Cup Catering enables adults with learning disabilities to access training and employment opportunities within the catering sector.

At Fly Cup Catering’s base in Inverurie, trainees learn from preparation, through cooking or baking a delicious and renowned range of dishes, cakes and bakes, serving the public through the on-site coffee shop, function and meeting room, local ‘pop-up shops’ and also through providing catering facilities at local events.

All trainees are individually encouraged and supported to find and unhide their best talents, within a fully supervised and safe catering environment.

To support Iain visit his online fundraising page at aberdeenkiltwalk2017.everydayhero.com/uk/iain.

Iain said: “I shall also be in the Fly Cup Coffee shop every Monday and Saturday, until the walk, wearing my Kilt, to promote my fund raising activity. “