Kintore boost for Children in Need

Jordan Cooper was one of the customers who donated to the Children in Need collection at Kintore Co-op. A total of £264.22 was raised and added to other donations for the charity. Rotarian Kenny Thomson is pictured with Jordan. Rotary members Victor Nicol, Doug Garden, Jim Thomson and Brian Shanks all took part during the all-day fundraiser. Picture: Paul Douglas

